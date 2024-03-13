(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA pledged to return €20 billion ($21.9 billion) to investors over three years as Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe steps up cost savings.

The announcement Wednesday marked the first time the Paris-based lender put a number on the payouts it expects to make as part of a strategic plan that runs through next year. Previously, it only promised to return 60% of profit.

Net income this year is expected to exceed last year’s adjusted profit, as Bonnafe seeks to find an additional €400 million in recurring savings, bringing the total for his strategic plan to €2.7 billion.

The CEO has vowed some of the biggest payouts among peers in Europe, even as local rules limit the benefit for French lenders from higher interest rates. BNP last month lowered some performance targets for 2025, citing factors including the European Central Bank’s end to payments on reserves, and booked a slump in fourth-quarter profit driven partly by legal provisions.

In a slideshow for analysts and investors, BNP Paribas said the ECB’s decision and Belgium’s banking tax as well as a depositor flight to government bonds in that country are expected to have a €500 million impact this year, after tax.

BNP Paribas’ EPS consensus could rise 1-2% as it confirmed its prior financial goals with the promise of an additional €400 million of cost cuts (lifted to €2.7 billion), rise in net income in 2024 (vs. 2023) and €20 billion in shareholder distributions. The payouts goal was already largely captured by a prior pledge of 60% of net income, though the nominal figure adds conviction, while the strengthened net income outlook and cost cuts underpin a modest consensus uplift.

Shares of the lender rose 2.3% at 9:05 a.m. in Paris trading, paring losses this year to 2.4%.

When it first unveiled its mid-term financial targets 2022, BNP Paribas initially pledged €2 billion in cost savings through 2025. It later increased that to €2.3 billion.

The bank on Wednesday also provided an update on the use of capital after the sale of Bank of the West last year, saying that about half of the proceeds earmarked for investments will be deployed by June. BNP Paribas aims for a return on invested capital of more than 16% in 2025.

