(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA is looking to acquire the remaining 50% in Exane that it doesn’t already own, in a move aimed at strengthening its equities business.

Fully integrating Exane would strengthen the range of cash equity and derivative services the French bank can offer, BNP said in a statement on Thursday that didn’t provide financial details. The two companies collaborate on price services, electronic trading, equity derivatives, and equity capital markets.

“This is a natural evolution following our successful partnership,” Olivier Osty, the head of BNP’s global markets business, said in the statement.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe is preparing a new strategic plan that aims to boost revenue at the securities unit and streamline retail operations as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates a shift toward online banking and increases pressure on European lenders to consolidate. The French bank was one of several lenders to suffer losses last year from equity derivatives, an area of traditional strength, but has been recovering more quickly than peers.

The transaction would continue BNP’s expansion of the unit after the integration of Deutsche Bank’s business with hedge fund clients.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.