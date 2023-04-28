(Bloomberg) -- A former BNP Paribas SA trader won a lawsuit to claw back €230,000 ($253,060) in deferred bonuses he was denied after jumping ship to join French rival Societe Generale SA.

The Paris employment tribunal agreed with Kais Adsi, who argued that deferred bonuses must be paid out at the due date once they have been allotted. His attorney called the ruling “a step forward” for bankers’ rights.

“There are no special rules for banks on the payment of deferred bonuses,” said Adrien Thomas-Derevoge, a partner at Paris law firm Friedland. “The ruling confirms that traders and executives in the financial sector can legitimately claim full payment of their deferred bonus, even when they resign.”

The case echoes a Paris lawsuit on deferred bonuses where former Morgan Stanley deal maker Bernard Mourad — who had left to join a client — won more than €1.4 million in 2019 after judges ruled that requiring a worker’s continued presence at a company in order to receive such a payment is unlawful in France. The US bank has appealed.

The final outcome of deferred bonuses lawsuits may have wider implications in France. Many banks consider that a leaver loses the right to deferred bonuses scheduled for payment after their departure — and they are rarely challenged on that point. While fired staffers are quick to sue, quitters are typically less inclined to bring cases.

A court official read out the ruling over the phone and full written details of the tribunal’s reasoning won’t be available for several weeks. The case concerned bonuses from 2019 to 2021 that initially scheduled for payment between 2022 and 2024, after Adsi’s resignation.

BNP representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

