BNP Paribas SA’s debt and equity trading beat estimates as the French bank benefited from volatile markets, while joining European peers in posting lower-than-expected bad-loan provisions from the pandemic.

Third-quarter revenue from trading fixed income, currencies and commodities surged 36% to 1.25 billion euros ($1.45 billion), the Paris-based bank reported Tuesday, surpassing the 1-billion-euro estimate from analysts polled by Bloomberg. Equity trading revenues rose 21.4%, beating the highest estimate, after two disappointing quarters.

BNP Paribas bounced back more quickly than its French peers from losses on equity derivatives early in the pandemic, when the lenders’ strategies were tripped up by sudden dividend cancellations. BNP also indicated that Covid-driven loan losses are avoiding a worst-case scenario, setting aside about 16% less than analysts predicted.

“The economic recovery was gradual in the third quarter,” helped by government support amid differing momentum in various sectors and regions, BNP said. France and Italy, BNP’s two key retail banking markets, have implemented state-guaranteed loan programs to aid their economies.

The French bank is counting on a return to dividends when European regulators eventually lift the ban they imposed to conserve capital during the crisis. BNP Paribas said 50% of its profits are being placed in reserve for a 2020 payout.

Dividend Outlook

The bank said its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, was at 12.6% at the end of the third quarter -- more than regulators’ requirement, its own 2020 target, and analysts’ 12.35% estimate.

Many European banks have signaled they’re keen to resume dividends. Societe Generale SA Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi has said that without returning excess capital to investors, the European banking sector may struggle to find investors.

BNP Paribas also reaffirmed its forecast that 2020 profit will be 15% to 20% below its 2019 level. In the nine months to date, net income is down 13.4% from a year earlier.

While BNP remained profitable in the first half, unlike Natixis SA and SocGen, the bank is still moving away from some crisis-hit lines of business. It shut down its Swiss commodity trade-finance unit -- a business it pioneered -- after massive frauds in the sector were exposed.

While the debt-trading gain beat estimates, it trailed the 154% jump seen in the previous quarter. In the third quarter, BNP’s advance was also smaller than the 47% increase at Deutsche Bank AG and the 49% posted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Key figures from the bank’s results:

The lender set aside 1.2 billion euros to cover potential loan losses, down 14% from the last quarter. Analysts expected 1.5 billion euros. It previously indicated provisions could be lower in the second half, provided the pandemic and economy don’t worsen.

Net income of EU1.9 billion beat Bloomberg-compiled estimate of EU1.5 billion

Revenue of EU10.9 billion beat EU10.7 billion estimate

