(Bloomberg) -- Asian central banks may sell US Treasuries in the second half of the year to fund the defense of their local currencies against a strong dollar, Bank of New York Mellon’s Geoffrey Yu said.

The prospect of higher-for-longer US rates has lifted the greenback and put policy makers in Asia on edge about costly imports stoking inflation. Any move to liquidate US government bonds for dollars that are then sold on the currency markets could worsen already “lacklustre” demand for Treasuries, according to the senior strategist, who cited the US custodian bank’s global flows data.

That could force the Federal Reserve to slow the pace at which it unwinds its Treasury holdings through its so-called quantitative tightening process, Yu said. His view aligns with Bank of America, whose strategists argue that any further intervention by Japan to stem the yen’s fall will likely require Treasury sales.

“It’s not just Japan, but all the other Asian central banks which are worried about their own currency weakness importing inflation,” Yu said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“If they need to start to liquidate some of their reserves as a buffer, and those reserves will be in Treasuries, would the Fed want that to be happening while they’re managing their own policy as well?” he said.

To be sure, global investors remain heavily overweight US Treasuries, equities and the dollar. Central bank holdings of Treasury securities fell to $2.93 trillion from $2.95 trillion, data for the week through May 15 show, a roughly $19 billion drop.

But expectations that either Joe Biden or Donald Trump as US president would expand the country’s ballooning balance sheet to win over voters, could also weaken demand later in the year, Yu said.

“For the sake of stability, some degree of fiscal restraint is needed,” Yu said. “Are we really hearing that, you know, from both sides of the debate in the US right now? Probably not enough.”

