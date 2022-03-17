BNY Mellon to Refrain From New Russian Business and Securities

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of New York Mellon Corp., the world’s biggest custody bank, said it has ceased new banking business in Russia and suspended investment-management purchases of Russian securities in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The moves are expected to trim first-quarter revenue by about $100 million and cut annual revenue by $80 million to $100 million going forward, bank spokesman Garrett Marquis said late Thursday in an emailed statement.

“We will continue to work with multinational clients that depend on our custody and record-keeping services to manage their exposures,” he said.

