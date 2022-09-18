(Bloomberg) --

US bank BNY Mellon and Germany’s Warburg Group will pay 60 million euros ($60.1 million) to German tax authorities over a fund transaction that falls under the country’s Cum-Ex tax scandal, according to a report from Handelsblatt.

The payment covers tax liabilities of a fund called BC German Equity Special Fund, which the Warburg subsidiary Warburg Invest managed as an investment company in 2009. The custodian bank was BHF Asset Servicing, which was later taken over by BNY Mellon. The institutions declined to comment to the paper on the issue.

Because BHF used to belong to Sal. Oppenheim, which was swallowed up by Deutsche Bank, the lender will contribute an amount of less than 10 million euros, Handelsblatt reported. A spokesman for Deutsche Bank confirmed that it was making a payment but declined to provide details, according to the report.

Cum-Ex was a trading strategy that siphoned off at least 10 billion euros in government revenue. Named for the Latin term for “With-Without,” the deals took advantage of German tax laws that seemed to allow multiple investors to claim refunds of a tax on dividends that was paid only once. The nation moved to abolish the practice in 2012.

The dividend tax scandal has been called the biggest tax-dodging scheme in German history and has been officially declared an illegal practice by the country’s highest court.

