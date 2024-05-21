(Bloomberg) -- Investors piling into longer-dated US Treasuries is a potential problem should a more bearish view on interest rates return and force selling of crowded positions, according to Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

As market participants started chasing yields higher after June 2023, they also grabbed duration, John Velis, a foreign-exchange and macro strategist at BNY Mellon, wrote in a note to clients, citing the company’s iFlow data. The long-maturity bucket — securities 10 years and over — suggests “steady consistent buying” and there’s also been renewed demand in the three- to five-year and five- to seven-year parts of the curve.

Bond prices have risen steadily this month on fresh signals that the economy and labor market are cooling, which is seen allowing the Fed to start easing monetary policy later this year. But before that, the data had largely been underscoring the US economy’s strength, driving traders to unwind once widespread bets that the central bank would cut interest rates several times this year, which saddled investors with fresh losses and sapped conviction about where the market is headed.

“We further view the duration grab as a potential problem — should yields spike from here, those positions could get burnt and result in significant selling from what we reckon are relatively full positions,” Velis wrote.

The BoNY data showed cross-border demand for Treasuries has been flat, with almost no new net buying by foreigners. Between domestic holders’ positions so full and foreign demand “moribund,” it raises concerns about the market’s ability to continue absorbing heavy coupon issuance over the next several quarters.

Elsewhere, in the short end, the dynamic of cash and short-maturity debt purchases suggests that demand for these assets is waning. Cash holdings were run down since the debt ceiling was resolved in June 2023 and that has persisted this year, iFlow data show.

“If this money is being put to work in longer-duration instruments, it would exacerbate our concern of crowded real money positions in the Treasury market,” Velis said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.