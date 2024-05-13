(Bloomberg) -- The board of struggling state-owned oil company Petroleos del Peru SA is pushing the government to sell a majority stake in the company to the private sector as losses continue to mount.

In a statement Monday, Petroperu’s board said it had formally asked the government to put the company under “private management” rather than seeking a $2.2 billion bailout needed to continue operating. Petroperu recently lowered its 2024 financial guidance due to an outage at its new Talara refinery.

Read More: Petroperu Says Government Will Support Company After All

The board is seeking permission from the government to sell a majority stake in the wholly state-owned company, a person familiar with Petroperu’s situation said. The alternative would be indefinite funding from Treasury, said the person.

The request represents the first time Petroperu’s own board suggests that control should be in private hands, with pressure to privatize previously coming from outside the company. It has additional significance because the board was appointed in recent months under the administration of President Dina Boluarte in light of the company’s most recent cash crunch.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.