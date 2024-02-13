(Bloomberg) -- The shares of US boat makers and retailers are struggling to start 2024, hurt by the prospect that consumers and dealers will face elevated borrowing costs for months to come.

Brunswick Corp., Malibu Boats Inc., MarineMax Inc., MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and OneWater Marine Inc. all tumbled Tuesday, adding to losses this year, as a hotter-than-forecast inflation report led traders to push out the expected timing of when the Federal Reserve will start lowering interest rates.

The data deepens the gloom for a sector that has already seen several firms lower guidance or issue disappointing outlooks in the past two weeks amid waning demand. At Truist Securities, analyst Michael Swartz says lending rates in the industry would need to drop by one to two percentage points to stimulate consumer appetite. Lofty rates are a hurdle for dealers too, as they need to finance the boats they keep on sales floors.

Dealers are hesitant to take on more product because “the cost of carrying that inventory is double what it was a few years ago,” Swartz said.

Boat sales climbed during the pandemic as Americans were flush with cash and interest rates plummeted. But inflation and high borrowing costs have turned the tide, driving sales toward the lowest in a decade. And while investors now expect that the economy will avoid a recession, there are still questions around whether enough consumers will want to shell out for luxury purchases.

Read more: US Boat Sales Caught a Wave in Covid. Now Rates Are Sinking Them

Another headwind, Swartz said, is that model-year changes usually happen in August, so even if demand picks up over the next few months, dealers may wait to order more inventory.

Coming out of the pandemic, he said consumers who are buying are leaning toward customized vessels rather than impulse buys. These orders have higher margins, so he says dealers are pushing them as a choice, but that means they need less inventory on the floor and less from manufacturers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.