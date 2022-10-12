(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein said the uncertainty that’s currently gripping markets could endure for a long period.

“We’re in a fog,” the founder of Saba Capital Management said in an interview Wednesday at the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York. “A lot of selloffs are just a prelude to a bull market,” but this time there are a number of worries that could persist for “quarters and maybe even years to come,” he said.

Previous bear markets tended to end quickly with an “all-clear sign” from the Federal Reserve, said Weinstein, 49. “Now we really don’t know who the savior is.”

Saba, which manages about $4.8 billion, runs a long volatility fund, meaning it makes money when markets are more turbulent. It gained 28.7% this year through August.

Weinstein spent the early part of his career at Deutsche Bank AG, just as credit-default swaps were hitting the market. Over the next decade, he made a lot of money for the German lender trading CDS -- effectively insurance against a corporate default -- and the instruments remain a large part of his portfolio.

