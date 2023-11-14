(Bloomberg) -- Boaz Weinstein isn’t a party in either of the two court hearings Tuesday over the future of Sculptor Capital Management Inc., but he arguably has the most at stake.

In both New York and Delaware, Sculptor investors are seeking court orders postponing the Nov. 16 shareholder vote that is the final hurdle for Rithm Capital Corp.’s $12.70 per-share bid for the hedge fund group. Such an order by either court would give Weinstein and his group of billionaire backers — including Marc Lasry, Jeff Yass and Bill Ackman — a chance to again press their higher $13.50 per-share offer.

The dual court hearings are the latest twist in the ongoing drama surrounding beleaguered Sculptor, which was formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management. For Saba Capital founder Weinstein, they would be the last chance to secure a deal he’s pursued for months and which would catapult him to the next level among hedge fund titans.

At the time the New York suit was filed, Sculptor said “these claims are without merit and we will defend against them vigorously.” Rithm declined comment. Neither Sculptor co-founder Dan Och nor Weinstein immediately responded to a request for comment.

Weinstein has confirmed that his group’s offer of $13.50 a share remains open, according to Sculptor’s latest proxy, filed on Nov. 9. Weinstein himself has been prevented from talking to clients and shareholders about his offer by a non-disclosure agreement. The Delaware judge could lift that NDA and also the standstill agreement that keeps Weinstein from making a tender offer until after Dec. 22.

Sculptor management has repeatedly rejected Weinstein’s offer in favor of Rithm’s, arguing that the higher bid would face uncertainties closing. But some shareholders believe that the true issue is Weinstein’s plan to demote Sculptor Chief Investment Officer Jimmy Levin. Rithm has said it will leave Levin in place.

The Delaware suit explicitly accused Sculptor directors backing the Rithm deal of favoring “only one result — the preservation of management’s jobs and compensation, at the expense of shareholder value.”

The claim that Sculptor management is favoring Rithm’s bid to protect Levin’s job raises questions about the propriety of the board’s consideration of the two offers, said Larry Hamermesh, a former University of Pennsylvania law professor who specializes in Delaware corporate law and merger-and-acquisition disputes.

“The fact that one bid comes with a guarantee that someone — or a lot of someone’s — jobs are going to be protected if the company takes a lower offer, flies in the face of Delaware law, which emphasizes maximizing shareholder value,” Hamermesh said. “All things being equal, the higher bid trumps the lower.”

Sculptor has repeatedly said that the sale process was run by the special committee made up of independent directors and that the firm’s clients wanted Levin kept in place.

That suit, which will be heard before Delaware Chancery Court Judge Sam Glasscock III, previously included Sculptor executives led by Och. The Och group eventually dropped their claims and agreed to back the Rithm bid after the firm increased its offer and made some changes to Levin’s compensation package and golden parachute.

Delaware co-plaintiff Gilles Beauchemin claimed the Och group was “bought off” by Sculptor management. He said they were given $5.5 million in cash and assurances that a guarantee worth more than $170 million would be honored.

With Och’s backing, shareholders representing 39.2% of Sculptor’s voting power have committed to supporting the deal. If the shareholder vote doesn’t take place on Nov. 16, Och would be free to tender his shares to Weinstein.

The New York hearing is on a suit brought by four former Sculptor executive managing directors, who say Sculptor, to facilitate the Rithm deal, zeroed out the value of shares that represented deferred compensation they were owed. They claim that money was redirected to Och and Levin.

