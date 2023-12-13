Bob Diamond’s Atlas Is Looking to Invest in US Regional Banks

(Bloomberg) -- Bob Diamond’s Atlas Merchant Capital is seeking to raise more than $500 million to invest in US regional banks, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is approaching the effort with a flexible mandate, and aims to make equity or debt bets in both publicly traded and closely held banks, said the people, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Diamond, the former chief executive officer of Barclays Plc, has told investors in meetings that there’s a need for a thriving diversified financial-services industry outside the largest banks, the people said. Atlas Merchant expects industry consolidation and sees an opportunity to invest in the stronger regional banks, some of which can use a capital injection to acquire smaller rivals, the people said.

US community, specialist and regional banks often provide an enhanced level of service to clients, which include family-owned and mid-size businesses, Diamond has said.

Tumult rocked the regional-bank sector earlier this year, leading to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank amid a surge in customer withdrawals. Other troubled banks, meanwhile, reached deals with competitors to avoid the same fate. Banc of California Inc., for example, bought larger rival PacWest Bancorp last month.

Alternative-asset managers have already seized on the turmoil engulfing US regional lenders. During the summer, Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge Partners agreed to inject $400 million to facilitate Bank of California’s PacWest purchase, and Ares Management Corp. separately agreed to buy $3.5 billion in asset-backed loans from PacWest.

The impact of higher interest rates and significant costs of meeting regulatory requirements has impacted valuations of US regional banks and their return on equity.

An Atlas Merchant spokesman declined to comment.

The firm, run by Diamond and Chief Investment Officer David Schamis, has made investments in financial-services platforms including Cascadia Capital, MarshBerry and Kepler Cheuvreux, its website shows. The firm also makes credit bets.

