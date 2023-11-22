(Bloomberg) -- Ex-Barclays Plc’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Diamond’s African banking group is facing a multi-million dollar trial in a UK court over the acquisition of a Zambian bank in 2016.

Atlas Mara Ltd., co-founded by Diamond, was sued by Rajan Mahtani, who set up Finance Bank Zambia, alleging he wasn’t paid nearly what he was owed for selling the lender. He claims in documents prepared for the London trial that he got less than a quarter of the agreed $215 million for the bank.

After the sale, Atlas Mara “thwarted” a fund raising and denied Mahtani reacquisition of a subsidiary and release of shares, all of which was pre-agreed, lawyers for Mahtani said at the start of the trial on Wednesday.

Lawyers for Atlas Mara denied the allegations.

“The present claim forms part of an observable pattern of behavior by Dr. Mahtani, by which he repeatedly seeks to benefit himself by unreasonable demands, threats, and continual attempts to re-open and re-negotiate the terms of deals which he has done,” they said.

After stepping down from Barclays Diamond founded the banking firm to focus exclusively on African markets but has been forced to scale back its ambitions after it misjudged the caliber of competition across the continent.

A spokesperson for Mahtani declined to comment. Atlas Mara representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

