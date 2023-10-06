(Bloomberg) -- Panmure Gordon, the British boutique investment bank controlled by former Barclays Plc boss Bob Diamond, swung to a loss last year after being hit by a wider slump in dealmaking.

The broker made a loss of £16.3 million ($19.8 million) in 2022, compared to a £3.1 million profit for the previous year, according to accounts filed on business registry Companies House Friday. Revenue dropped 43% to £27.6 million.

Panmure raised £3 million in capital by issuing new shares to its parent company, another £5 million in January, and had planned a further capital injection in the second quarter of this year, it said. A spokesperson for Panmure declined to comment.

British brokers have come under increasing pressure as a result of a deals drought in the City of London, leading some firms to seek mergers to ride out the downturn. Panmure abandoned an attempt to merge with rival FinnCap Group Plc last year, but said in its accounts it would continue to assess “strategic opportunities.”

Founded in 1876, Panmure Gordon was acquired and sold by multiple financial institutions in past decades. Diamond’s Atlas Merchant Capital and Qatar’s QInvest took control of the company in 2017.

American-born Diamond, who stepped down as Barclays’ chief executive officer after regulators fined the lender over Libor rigging, hired his former investment banking head Rich Ricci to run Panmure Gordon in 2020.

