(Bloomberg) -- Bob Evans Farms Inc. sued U.S. chicken producers including Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and Sanderson Farms Inc. for allegedly inflating prices over a decade.

Producers limited the supply of broiler chickens from 2008 to 2017 through a series of unlawful cooperation agreements, Bob Evans Farms said in an antitrust lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Chicago.

