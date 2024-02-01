(Bloomberg) -- Primary Wave Music has acquired a 50% stake in the Brazilian music company Nas Nuvens Catalog, valuing the business at about $100 million and highlighting the booming market for Brazilian music.

Founded a couple of years ago by the private equity firm Starboard Partners and Brazilian music legend Liminha, Nas Nuvens has acquired the catalogs of about 40 artists, including Samba star Arlindo Cruz and Grammy winner Vanessa da Mata. The company has been looking for a partner to help exploit its catalog outside of its home market.

Primary Wave, which has carved out a niche as one of the leading buyers and stewards of music catalogs, has been looking for opportunities in Brazil, the most populous country in Latin America. Brazil was the third-biggest music market in the world last year based on consumption, according to researcher Luminate, and one of the 10 biggest markets in terms of sales.

“I see the market increasingly rapidly,” said Larry Mestel, the chief executive officer of Primary Wave. “You see the use of music increasing, and all these tech platforms need to license music.” Mestel works with about 180 catalogs, including the estates of Bob Marley and Prince.

Despite its youth, Nas Nuvens is already one of the larger music companies in Brazil. The company cobbled together a collection of valuable copyrights thanks to funding from Starboard and the professional network of Liminha, who worked as a bassist in the Tropicalia band Os Mutantes and later produced work for Gilberto Gil and Ritchie. The company’s name derives from a studio in Rio de Janiero that Limniha and Gil opened together.

Brazil has a storied music history dating back to the rise of bossa nova, but few Brazilian artists have gained international renown. The emergence of global distribution channels like YouTube, Spotify and TikTok gives Brazilian artists a new opportunity to reach listeners around the world, as evidence by the success of the pop star Anitta.

Primary Wave and Nas Nuvens believe they can take older songs and reintroduce them to younger listeners. Primary Wave struck a similar partnership with Times Music, a leading record label in South Asia.

“We want to focus more on the globalization of Brazilian music,” said Jason Eliasen, the chief operating officer of Nas Nuvens.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.