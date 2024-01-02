Bob Menendez Took Bribes to Help Qatar as Well as Egypt, US Says

(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Bob Menendez faces revised charges that he took bribes from a New Jersey businessman to help Qatar as well as Egypt, prosecutors said in a revised indictment of the New Jersey Democrat.

The indictment Tuesday alleges Menendez accepted bribes of cash and gold bars from developer Fred Daibes, who was seeking an investment from a Qatari fund for a real estate project. In exchange, Menendez made “multiple public statements” supporting the government of Qatar, the US said.

Prosecutors had previously accused Menendez in a four-count indictment of conspiring to act as an agent of Egypt while he was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. While the indictment Tuesday doesn’t add new criminal counts, it details the alleged Qatari scheme for the first time.

Daibes expected Menendez “to use his influence and power and breach his official duty to assist Daibes” as he sought the Qatari investment, according to the indictment in federal court in New York. A Qatari official gave tickets for a Formula 1 Grand Prix race in Miami to a relative of Menendez’s wife, the US alleged.

The US had charged Menendez and his wife in September with accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars and a Mercedes convertible as bribes from three New Jersey businessmen, including Daibes. All five pleaded not guilty and face trial in May.

Attorneys for Menendez didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. An attorney for Daibes declined to comment.

In June 2021, Daibes sought funding for a real estate project when Menendez introduced him to a Qatari royal family member who was the principal of a Qatari investment company, according to the Tuesday indictment.

Read more: Menendez Seeks to Delay ‘Unprecedented’ Foreign Agent Case

Two months later, Menendez sent an encrypted message to Daibes with a draft press release that praised Qatar, saying: “You might want to send to them. I am just about to release.” The Qatari investor then messaged a Qatari official to say “received copy from F” — a possible reference to Daibes.

In September 2021, Menendez and Daibes attended a private event in Manhattan hosted by the Qatari government. Daibes later sent the senator photos of luxury wristwatches priced between $9,990 and $23,990.

“How about one of these,” Daibes wrote, according to the indictment, which included the photos. The indictment doesn’t say if Menendez received any watches.

As with the earlier indictments, the US alleges that Daibes gave cash and gold bars to Menendez to help him seek a favorable resolution to a federal prosecution in New Jersey.

The new indictment alleges that Daibes went to visit the Qatari investor in London in January 2022. Menendez messaged the Qatari investor, saying: “I hope this will result in the favorable and mutually beneficial agreement that you have been both engaged in discussing.”

Last year, the Qatari investment company entered a joint venture with a Daibes company and agreed to put tens of millions of dollars into the real estate project, according to the indictment. After that, the Qatari investor gave four more Grand Prix tickets to Mendez’s wife’s relative, the US said.

(Updates with details of indictment)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.