(Bloomberg) -- Bob Reed, the veteran Wall Street recruiter who co-founded Options Group, has died. He was 51.

Reed died Sunday, according to Mike Karp, his co-founder at Options Group. The executive suffered from glioblastoma, a deadly type of brain cancer that is difficult to treat or cure.

Reed, who was born in India as Rajesh Shastry, moved to the U.S. as a child. Early in his career, he took on a pseudonym to help fit in. After realizing that he was struggling to get prospective clients to return calls, his former boss picked out a name for him from a local newspaper, and he conducted business as Bob Reed from then on.

Reed and Karp founded Options Group in 1992, with most of their focus on placing traders in positions at banks. He branched out to cover more business lines over the years, with offices across major global financial hubs.

“A fiercely loving father, husband, family man and fearless leader, Bob led by example every day of his life,” according to a message shared with Options Group employees Sunday. “He impacted everyone who met him profoundly.”

