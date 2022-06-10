(Bloomberg) -- Bobby Flay stole my Belmont Stakes pick.

Come on. Who does that? Get your own horse, dude.

But no, on Monday, just five days before the Belmont, he had to come out and announce he purchased a stake in We the People. (The horse is a son of Constitution. So clever.) Now, this is a gambit the chef has successfully used before, buying a piece of Creator from the same owner -- the telecom mogul Kenny Troutt -- in the days leading up to that horse’s victory in the 2016 Belmont.

I had no plans to buy the colt, of course. I don’t got the kind of dough -- nor the threads -- that the chef does. But I’m seeing what he’s seeing and, for the record, damn it, I saw it first: a late-blooming, uber-talented colt who’s coming into his own as spring turns to summer. And the horse has the Frenchmen in his corner, too: His trainer Rodolphe Brisset and rider Flavien Prat are two rising young stars in the game.

Now, the problem here is that not only does the chef like the horse but so too does Belmont Park’s oddsmaker. He’s made the People the projected 2-1 favorite in the race.

So basically I’ve now publicly touted the favorite in all three Triple Crown races this year.

What is this? What kind of chalk-eating weasel have I become?

This is not the handicapper I was raised to be.

So to add a little sophistication to the wager and try to create some value, I’ll also give you two horses I’m negative on -- Mo Donegal and the Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. They figure to be the next two betting favorites by post time on Saturday, and I’ll take a stand against each. (Rich Strike is apparently training brilliantly at Belmont, by the by, but for all the reasons cited here, there’s no way I’m putting a penny on that nag.)

In their stead, I’ll look to sneak the filly Nest into exacta wagers with the People. She’s regally bred for the marathon Belmont distance and should be an attractive price.

Or, I don’t know, call the chef. Ask him for his exacta picks. And order me one of those fancy cheeseburgers he makes while you’re at it.

(David Papadopoulos, a senior editor at Bloomberg News, is a voter in the thoroughbred industry’s Eclipse Awards. He has been publishing his Triple Crown picks, with decidedly mixed results, for the past decade.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.