(Bloomberg) -- Bobby Jain has grown his fledgling firm to about 50 people, hiring seven strategy-focused chief investment officers and filling other senior administrative roles, ahead of what could be the biggest hedge fund debut on record.

Citadel veteran Noah Goldberg joined Jain Global as chief compliance officer and general counsel, and Mike Scheer, who worked at one of Citadel’s stock-picking units, is starting as a portfolio manager, according to people familiar with the matter. Gerhard Seebacher, a former co-head of fixed-income trading at Bank of America Corp., was named chairman of the global interest rates and macro business, the people said.

Goldberg spent 16 years at Citadel, most recently as senior deputy general counsel of Ken Griffin’s $63 billion hedge fund firm, while Scheer ran an industrials-focused strategy at its Surveyor Capital unit. Seebacher worked at Bank of America for two decades and was later a partner and portfolio manager at Brevan Howard Asset Management.

Jain Global expects to have 40 portfolio managers in place by its July launch and plans to increase that over time to as many as 73, one of the people said. It’s also looking to hire an additional 20 to 30 people in Asia.

The firm’s strategy CIOs will act as “player-coaches” for their teams, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg News, with responsibility for attracting and developing portfolio managers, determining risk limits and building out infrastructure. Several of them are under non-compete agreements and will join later this or next year. Bobby Jain is the firmwide CIO and chief executive officer.

A spokesman for New York-based Jain Global declined to comment.

Jain, a former co-CIO at Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management, has spent months courting Middle East sovereign-wealth funds and other potential clients as he raises capital ahead of his trading debut. Some hedge fund investors expect Jain Global could launch with as much as $10 billion, topping the $8 billion that ExodusPoint Capital Management started with in 2018.

The new multistrategy, multimanager hedge fund is offering a variety of fee discounts to encourage investors to commit large amounts of capital early, the document shows.

Clients who invest at least $500 million will get the sweetest deal, paying performance fees of 17% instead of the standard 20%, and anyone who commits capital early receives an additional 2% reduction.

All investors will get a further 2.5% fee discount during the 18 months Jain Global will take to invest all of the capital it raises. An agreement with Jain’s former employer requires him to wait until next month to solicit cash from existing Millennium clients, many of whom are likely among the hedge fund industry’s biggest backers.

Hedge Fund Alert previously reported on the terms.

The new firm will make human- and computer-driven bets on stocks, commodities, credit and rates. About 60% of its trades will be relative-value/arbitrage wagers.

Such trades often employ high amounts of leverage, and some have recently drawn regulatory scrutiny. The US Treasury Department and Securities and Exchange Commission warned that the so-called basis trade — which uses leverage to profit from the price gap between Treasury bonds and futures tied to those same bonds — could destabilize the market.

Less than 10% of Jain Global’s assets will be in fixed-income basis trades, a person said.

Jain is looking for five types of portfolio managers. The most prominent are considered “super-senior” talent — those who own hedge funds or run large pools of capital. The next tier is money managers with about 12 to 18 years of experience who want to work with a coach to reach the next level.

Then there are “PMs without Payouts,” who can be persuaded to join without large compensation packages. On the fourth rung are people keen to work at a startup, followed by those who will simply go where they can make the most money.

The structure offers a rare glimpse into how hedge fund founders like Jain think about hiring amid a talent war that’s particularly fierce among multistrategy firms, where turnover is high and individual pay packages have soared into the tens of millions of dollars.

Like Millennium, Jain’s firm will have a stop-loss framework, meaning that if a portfolio manager loses a certain amount their allocation could be cut or they could be dismissed. It will also set limits on its net exposure to a specific stock, industry group, sector or currency.

Here are some additional hires, according to the people:

