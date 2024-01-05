(Bloomberg) -- Bobby Jain is offering steeper discounts for new clients as he prepares what’s expected to be the biggest-ever hedge fund debut.

The former Millennium Management executive told prospective investors that those who commit at least $250 million this month will pay performance fees of just 10% — down from the already-discounted 18% that Jain Global proposed to them last year, people familiar with the matter said.

Jain Global promised the discounted fee in perpetuity — a rare overture in the industry, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. Capacity for this share class will be limited.

A spokesman for New York-based Jain Global declined to comment.

The planned July launch of Jain’s firm comes when investors have turned cautious.

After being burned by too much private equity exposure last year, many are limiting allocations across strategies. Multistrategy funds are also facing regulatory scrutiny over high leverage and crowded trades, another factor weighing on investor sentiment.

The industry’s prior standard 2% fee on assets and 20% on gains has eroded as more hedge funds have emerged and given investors an array of strategies to choose from. Meanwhile, smaller funds have lowered fees in order to boost assets. Flows to hedge funds still grew last year, bringing total industry assets to more than $4 trillion — but most of that is going to the biggest players in the space.

Jain Global is also offering an annual redemption right for every investor. After the 18 months that the firm will take to invest all of the capital it raises, clients can get their cash back within a year, according to an investor document. However, they’ll pay a performance fee increase of 3 percentage points and a 5% redemption fee on the capital they’re withdrawing.

The discounted 10% fee replaces the breaks proposed last year. Earlier, Jain Global offered tiered discounts for investors committing amounts from $5 million to $500 million. Performance fees were scaled from 20% down to 17%, with the option to receive another 2% discount if they committed early and a further 2.5% fee break during the drawdown period.

Jain, a former co-chief investment officer at Izzy Englander’s Millennium, has spent months courting Middle East sovereign-wealth funds and other potential clients for his fund. Some hedge fund investors expect Jain Global could launch with as much as $10 billion, topping ExodusPoint Capital Management’s $8 billion debut in 2018.

Jain had to wait until this month to solicit cash from Millennium clients, per an agreement with his former employer.

His fledgling firm has grown to about 50 people, including seven strategy-focused CIOs and other senior administrative roles. Jain expects to have 40 portfolio managers in place by July.

