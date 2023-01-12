The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) experiment with forward guidance during the pandemic backfired on the central bank, according to TD Bank Group’s chief economist.

Canada’s central bank should be “forgiven” for its attempt to stimulate growth in the fall of 2020, according to a note published on Wednesday by Beata Caranci, senior vice-president and chief economist at TD Bank.

However, the BoC should learn from its mistake of subsequently failing to update its forward guidance following several changes in economic conditions.

“It’s [forward guidance] deemed a particularly effective tool when the policy rate is already at the effective lower bound (ELB), as in 2020,” Caranci said in the note.

Forward guidance is broadly aligned with the goals of a central bank, influencing long-term interest rates and financial conditions, according to Caranci.

During the pandemic, the Bank of Canada was encouraged by analysts to provide forward guidance.

“Unfortunately, this strategy backfired for the BoC,” she wrote.

“The element of a failed experiment was maybe not its [forward guidance] use, but more in the way they [the Bank of Canada] communicated it at the time. The other portion was really that they [the Bank of Canada] never moved off that position in a timely fashion when the data moved,” Caranci said in a phone interview Thursday.

This is partly due to the fact that inflation was under one per cent in October 2020 and many other central banks around the world were echoing the sentiment that interest rates would remain low.

In July 2020, the Bank of Canada added explicit forward guidance into its policy measures in an effort to keep the cost of borrowing at a historic low.

The central bank also pledged it would hold its key policy rate lower bound at 0.25 per cent, until inflation returned to its target level of two per cent.

Caranci said the effective lower bound is defined as the lowest point that a central bank believes it can keep its policy rate.

MOUNTING EVIDENCE

Halfway through 2021, Caranci said there was mounting evidence that the economy had avoided the “peak risk period” and the Bank of Canada would need to increase its policy rate to achieve two per cent inflation target rate.

At this time, the federal government had shown it was committed to supporting unemployed Canadians and businesses.

Other indications included a 30 per cent rise in home prices from pre-pandemic levels and rising risks stemming from household indebtedness, she noted. This was coupled with inflation that was rising above the Bank of Canada’s two per cent target.

“They [the Bank of Canada] probably had a preformed bias. That it was better to err on the side of leaving rates lower for longer and that the risks would be more manageable in doing that, rather than raising rates at the risk of it being premature,” Caranci said in the interview.

'UNPRECEDENTED DEGREE OF FINANCIAL RISKS'

The central bank’s mistake of not updating its guidance did not stem from “exploring a lower neutral rate,” she said, but there was an error in not sufficiently monitoring “the other side of that risk.”

A key manifestation was evident in household financial risks, according to Caranci.

“So, when the Bank of Canada followed its script, and left the policy rate at the ELB for eight-quarters during the pandemic, it perpetuated an unprecedented degree of financial risks within the economy,” Caranci said.

“Shortening up the duration of the ELB on the policy rate to evolving developments would have mitigated financial and inflation risks that now burden future economic growth.”