Jun 18, 2020
BOE Action, U.S. Workers, Black-Owned Businesses: Eco Day
- The Bank of England intensified its response to the fallout from the coronavirus by expanding its bond-buying program, taking another step in the uphill battle to lift the economy out of the worst recession in centuries
- Switzerland and Norway’s central banks kept policy on hold, while the European Central Bank reached another trillion-euro milestone in its fight to bolster the euro-area economy, extending 1.3 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) worth of ultra-cheap loans to banks
- The U.S. has the worst record among major developed countries when it comes to workers’ rights, according to a survey of labor unions
- As protests against racial discrimination and police killings continue across the U.S., another injustice is ripping through American cities: Black-owned businesses are shutting down at an alarming rate. Hear more on Stephanie Flanders’ podcast
- In France, the government is looking at ways to avoid a solvency crisis ripping through the economy when the state’s emergency loan guarantees expire a year from now. Ideas include converting guarantees to equity loans
- Bloomberg Economics research shows China’s economy is in better shape than it was earlier this year, but the road to a full recovery from the pandemic will be long -- especially with fresh risks emerging
- China’s central bank wants the total flow of credit to rise by almost a fifth this year, as part of efforts to push the economy out of the coronavirus-induced slump
