BOE and ECB Meet, U.S. Invite to China, BOJ on Hold: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Bank of England, European Central Bank and Turkish central bank decisions headline the monetary policy world today; get your decision-day guides here, here and here

Trade chronicles. The U.S. has invited China back to the negotiating table in a bid to ease growing trade frictions; the Fed says tariffs are hurting investment and raising input costs, and a majority of U.S. businesses in China say they’re feeling the pain

Bloomberg economists note a clear contrast between the U.S. and the rest as the world economy pushes toward 4Q. U.S. momentum is undiminished, China’s investment growth is at a record low, and Europe is in between with decelerating growth and inflation

Data surprise. U.S. producer prices moved against the tariff-inflation narrative, at least for August, with an unexpected decline for first time in 18 months

Collateral gains. Vietnam stands to be better off amid Trump tariffs, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Bloomberg

No move. Economists see the Bank of Japan staying on hold until after a 2019 hike in the sales tax, a Bloomberg survey ahead of next week’s meeting shows

Consumers crushed. A brewing inflation crisis in the Philippines is slamming households

$61,372. That’s the new, higher, American median household income, even as inequality worsened last year by race, gender, and income distribution, fresh Census Bureau data show

Lunchtime read. Have a look at Pakistan’s new finance minister, who holds expertise in handling hazardous materials

