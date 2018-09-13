Sep 13, 2018
BOE and ECB Meet, U.S. Invite to China, BOJ on Hold: Eco Day
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Bank of England, European Central Bank and Turkish central bank decisions headline the monetary policy world today; get your decision-day guides here, here and here
- Trade chronicles. The U.S. has invited China back to the negotiating table in a bid to ease growing trade frictions; the Fed says tariffs are hurting investment and raising input costs, and a majority of U.S. businesses in China say they’re feeling the pain
- Bloomberg economists note a clear contrast between the U.S. and the rest as the world economy pushes toward 4Q. U.S. momentum is undiminished, China’s investment growth is at a record low, and Europe is in between with decelerating growth and inflation
- Data surprise. U.S. producer prices moved against the tariff-inflation narrative, at least for August, with an unexpected decline for first time in 18 months
- Collateral gains. Vietnam stands to be better off amid Trump tariffs, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Bloomberg
- No move. Economists see the Bank of Japan staying on hold until after a 2019 hike in the sales tax, a Bloomberg survey ahead of next week’s meeting shows
- Consumers crushed. A brewing inflation crisis in the Philippines is slamming households
- $61,372. That’s the new, higher, American median household income, even as inequality worsened last year by race, gender, and income distribution, fresh Census Bureau data show
- Lunchtime read. Have a look at Pakistan’s new finance minister, who holds expertise in handling hazardous materials
