(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the UK is “on the way” to winning its fight against inflation and officials need not wait for underlying pressures to fully ease before cutting interest rates.

Bailey said in an interview with broadcasters there’s still “some way to go” on cooling underlying pressures but that BOE rate-setters will need to “act ahead of time” on policy moves.

His remarks reflected the shift in tone from the BOE at recent meetings after the Monetary Policy Committee edged closer to rate cuts at its meeting on Thursday. It suggests officials at the bank are increasingly relaxed about inflation falling back to the 2% target and can shift toward loosening policy.

Two BOE hawks dropped their votes for hikes as the majority on the committee opted to leave rates unchanged at a 16-year high of 5.25%. While it largely left guidance unchanged, pointing to 2024 rate cuts, the BOE did contain new language recognizing that policy might remain restrictive, even if rates were reduced.

“We have still got some way to go particularly with what I call the more persistent bits of inflation, that’s particularly the services element,” Bailey said. “We don’t need to see it come all the way down to a sort of sustainable level consistent with the target, but we do need to see further progress.”

While the MPC does need to see inflationary pressures fully ease before moving, Bailey said the rate-setters need to be “convinced that it is going to go there.”

“We should act ahead of time in that sense because we have to be forward looking,” he said.

Bailey said market bets on three rate cuts at the BOE this year are “reasonable” and highlighted data from Wednesday showing that inflation fell to its lowest level in 2 1/2 years in February.

“We’ve had very encouraging and good news so I think we can say we’re on the way,” Bailey said. He added that the UK has likely rebounded from last year’s recession.

