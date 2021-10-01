(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg Economics expects the Bank of England to start hiking interest rates in May, about three months later than financial markets currently anticipate. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey has said every member of the monetary policy committee was ready to hike before the end of the year if needed to prevent higher inflation from becoming persistent, yet a range of views remain about how the economy will unfold. A look at Bloomberg Economics’ BOE Spectrometer suggests that new Chief Economist Huw Pill may have hawkish leanings, while Catherine Mann, who also joined the rate-setting board in September, has a more dovish attitude.

