BOE Birdwatch Shows No Brexit Divide on Rates for Now

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Brexit has clearly divided the electorate and political parties, but the current uncertainty appears to be keeping policy makers united. Bloomberg Economics’ Bank of England Spectrometer suggests the Monetary Policy Committee will continue to vote 9-0 in favor of keeping interest rates on hold at 0.75% on Thursday. Hawkish members Michael Saunders and Andy Haldane have suggested that there’s no immediate rush to move rates in either direction.

--With assistance from Dan Hanson (Economist).

To contact the staff on this story: Niraj Shah (Economist) in London at nshah185@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.