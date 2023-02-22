BOE Board Told It May Need to Cut Costs and Tighten its Budget

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England may have to reduce its own costs because of constraints on the UK government budget, the central bank’s governing board was told.

Chief Financial Officer Afua Kyei warned of an “increase in demand on the bank’s budget” that’s likely to lead to constraints that will “impose challenges across the organization,” according to minutes from the December meeting of the BOE’s Court of Directors released Wednesday.

The minutes underscore how inflation is adding to wage and price pressures across the economy. Policy makers led by Governor Andrew Bailey have raised interest rates sharply to the highest since 2008 to prevent the highest inflation in 41 years from persisting.

Non-executive members of the BOE’s governing board said it “seemed clear that efficiencies and increasing productivity gains would need to be considered” given the pressures on its finances, the minutes show.

“Governors said they had sought to de-prioritize some workstreams in recent years, but the bank’s statutory obligations had to be met,” the minutes released showed.

In addition to facing budget strains from inflationary pressures, the BOE also recently agreed a sub-inflation deal to lift pay for its 5,000 staff by 3.5% plus a one-off 1% salary top-up.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.