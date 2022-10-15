(Bloomberg) --

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the bond-buying action taken to prevent a financial crisis in the last two weeks was not designed to move market borrowing costs and had complicated monetary policy.

The emergency backstop scheme was “not about steering market yields toward some particular level, but rather preventing them from being distorted by market dysfunction,” Bailey said Saturday.

Speaking at a banking seminar on the fringes of the International Monetary Fund’s annual meetings in Washington, he acknowledged that the bond buying looked like quantitative easing -- the opposite of the Bank’s current policy to fight inflation.

He said the BOE’s primary tool to reduce inflation would be increases in interest rates. The bond-buying program, which ended Friday, was operated under its separate mandate “to ease a critical threat to financial stability,” he said.

