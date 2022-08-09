(Bloomberg) -- Gilts sales by the Bank of England will add to the largest pile of long-dated bonds investors have had to absorb in over a decade, pressuring a market already on edge over the prospect of looser fiscal policy.

The BOE is set to sell around 10 billion pounds ($12.1 billion) of government bonds per quarter as it ramps up efforts to shrink its balance sheet. That will take net supply of long-maturity bonds to an estimated 46.9 billion pounds this fiscal year, the most in data going back to 2009, according to RBC Capital Markets.

Yet even that forecast may prove conservative if the next administration starts selling more debt to finance spending, a blow for bond investors who’ve positioned for an economic slowdown by piling into longer-dated securities. The yield on the 30-year bond fell as low as 2.12% last week, cutting the premium over the five-year tenor by a third since a peak in late July.

Longer-maturity bond yields are “not factoring in the risks that lie ahead,” said Ben Nicholl, a fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

The “government will likely respond to recession fears through fiscal support packages,” he said. “This will increase the supply of bonds coming to the market at the same time the BOE is starting to sell bonds.”

UK Heading for Recession on BOE View Even With Truss Tax Cuts

Liz Truss, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, is touting tax cuts that could total 35 billion pounds, according to calculations by Bloomberg Economics.

RBC is recommending investors position for long-end bonds to start underperforming relative to swaps, targeting a tightening in the 30-year asset-swap spread. The yield on the 30-year bond was little changed at around 2.35% on Tuesday.

Overpromising?

The BOE holds around 840 billion pounds of gilts and is set to kick off asset sales after a vote at its September rate decision. That will make it the first major central bank to start shrinking its balance sheet actively, as opposed to letting maturing bonds roll off like the US Federal Reserve.

Read more: BOE Would Sell Gilts Even If It Cuts Rates, Ramsden Tells Rtrs

Sill, the supply pressures may not be quite as bad as some fear. While there is a possibility of curve steepening in the event of “a very large fiscal package,” Truss could “water down” down spending commitments once actually in power, according to Candriam senior fund manager Jamie Niven.

The risk of further tightening also looms large even as Governor Andrew Bailey issued a stark warning over the growth outlook last week. With inflation set to surpass 13% later in the year, the BOE made it clear it would hike interest rates into a recession.

“A more hawkish outlook on the rate profile adds conviction that longer-end rates should be higher than here,” strategists at NatWest Markets wrote in a note. “QT compounds these risks.”

