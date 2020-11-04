(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England brought forward the release of Thursday’s monetary policy decision to avoid a clash with a statement from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

The decision, previously due at midday, will now be announced at 7 a.m., the BOE said. The change was made after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that Sunak will spell out details of the government’s package for financial support available for England’s latest pandemic lockdown.

Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect a 100 billion pound ($130 billion) increase in the BOE’s bond-buying program, taking it to 845 billion pounds.

Some economists argued the curbs being introduced Thursday could prove a game-changer that prompts an even bigger stimulus move .

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.