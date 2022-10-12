(Bloomberg) -- The whiplash in the pound caused overnight by conflicting reports on whether the Bank of England will extend its emergency bond-buying program left gilts set for another volatile session. That, alongside GDP data that came in weaker than expected and could indicate that the UK is already in a recession, paints a murky picture over the City today.

Here’s the key business news in London this morning:

Bank of England: Governor Andrew Bailey put the Bank of England’s credibility on the line with a pledge to end emergency gilt purchases as scheduled on Friday, in the face of mounting market pressure to extend the program.

Sterling dropped below $1.10 for the first time since Sept. 29, prices for long-dated gilts sank, and even US stocks fell following his remarks

The pound recouped some of those losses after the Financial Times reported the BOE had signaled privately to bankers it could extend the program past the deadline, though it was unclear from the report when that guidance was given

UK GDP: The UK economy unexpectedly shrank 0.3% in August, the first time in two months, raising the possibility that the country is now in a recession.

The drop was driven by a sharp decline in manufacturing and a small contraction in services

Darktrace Plc: The cyber-security company expects more of its revenue to be booked in the first half of the year as the strength of the dollar drags on its sales for the rest of the year.

Barratt Developments Plc: The homebuilder has seen a slowdown in number of people reserving homes as they respond to the higher cost of living, rising mortgage rates, as well as lower mortgage availability.

That has been compounded by a slow-down in Help to Buy activity, which previously accounted for 12% of private reservations

Outside The City

The UK will cap the revenue of renewable and nuclear power producers from next year, a move the government says will lead to consumers paying a fairer price for clean electricity supplies.

The temporary intervention -- dubbed a “cost-plus-revenue limit” -- will apply from the start of 2023, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement. Legislation will be introduced on Wednesday to enact the measures.

In Case You Missed It

Andrew Bailey’s deadline to the gilts market will stand as a “central-banking gaffe for the ages,” writes Bloomberg Opinion’s John Authers. “But the stakes are too high to laugh.”

London’s two major financial districts saw double-digit home price declines even before rising rates threatened to slam the brakes on the property market.

Meanwhile, a former HSBC Holdings Plc trader sued the bank, claiming he was fired for warning management about its “epic” front-running problem and confronting a colleague about trading ahead of an order for Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Looking Ahead

EasyJet Plc is set to publish a trading update tomorrow. The budget airline may benefit from consumers “trading down” during the cost-of-living crisis, writes Bloomberg Intelligence’s Conroy Gaynor. The question is whether the carrier can keep prices low enough to avoid dampening demand while its costs are rising, Gaynor says.

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.