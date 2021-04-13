(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane will leave this summer, marking the end of a 30-year career at the central bank.

Haldane, who currently sits on the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee, will take up the role of chief executive at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce from September, the central bank said Tuesday. He will step down from the central bank after the June policy decision.

The BOE will advertise for a successor “in due course,” it said. Haldane has also led the government’s Industrial Strategy Council and is the co-founder of charity Pro Bono Economics.

