(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill pushed back against the prospect of bigger-than- usual interest-rate rises as he made the case for a “measured rather than activist approach” to policy making.

Addressing the Society of Professional Economists, Pill signalled that the BOE was likely to continue with quarter-point hikes, despite four members of the central bank’s rate-setting committee voting for a half-point rise this month.

Money markets reacted to last week’s split decision by loading up on bets for a more aggressive move.

Market pricing currently implies a series of moves in the next four months. Investors see the key rate reaching 1.5% by August, from 0.5% currently, and rising to 1.75% by the end of the year. That could be achieved with a sequence of quarter-point rises.

Pill was one of the five-member majority that voted for a quarter-point rise to 0.5%. “I worry that taking unusually large policy steps may validate a market narrative that Bank policy is either foot-to-the-floor on the accelerator or foot-to-the-floor with the brake,” he said.

Such perceptions “can shape reality,” he warned, which would complicate policy making at the BOE. “If such swings in market sentiment and expectations were to weaken central banks’ ability to steer market rates, then the transmission of monetary policy will be at risk,” Pill said.

Markets have tended to perceive the BOE as highly “activist” -- either reluctant to act or prepared to intervene highly aggressively, Pill argued. His vote for a quarter-point rise was “an investment in containing market expectations of aggressive activism.”

Despite his remarks, Pill said he did not rule out bigger hikes and confirmed that there was “the prospect of more to come in the coming months.”

Pill said U.K. labor markets were tight and that both companies and workers would seek to raise prices and wages “to protect their real income [and] profit margins” from inflation, which the BOE expects to peak at 7.25% in April, a 30-year high.

The BOE assumes that those “second-round effects will be contained, in part by the monetary policy measures taken and in prospect.” That would allow rates to stop rising around 1.75%, but if wages and prices continued to increase more rate rises would be needed.

“Should this assumption come under threat or prove to be misplaced, a further monetary policy response would be required,” Pill said.

“Retaining flexibility is important. And given the inflationary pressures we currently face, I can certainly understand why colleagues voted for a 50 basis-point hike last week.”

