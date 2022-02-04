(Bloomberg) --

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the benchmark lending rate in the U.K. will probably rise again in the coming months and a squeeze on living standards is probably unavoidable.

“As long as things play out broadly as we expect, we would expect to see a further modest tightening of monetary policy which would embrace a rise in bank rate,” Pill said in an interview Friday with Bloomberg Television. “Given the nature of the shock we’re facing, real incomes in the U.K. will suffer to some extent. That’s unavoidable.”

Pill added that monetary policy can’t fix inequalities in society and said that the BOE’s best contribution would be to limit inflation.

“Monetary policy can and should focus on ensuring that we don’t see a repeated attempt, which is inflation generating by different groups, different, workers, firms etc.,” he said. “To try and shift the burden of that shock onto others, like pushing up their wages, pushing up their margins.”

