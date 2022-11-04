(Bloomberg) --

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said UK interest rates are likely to rise further in the months ahead, but not as sharply as financial markets have anticipated.

The central bank raised its benchmark lending rate 75 basis points on Thursday to 3% -- the highest in 14 years. Pill said on Friday that rates would have to go higher still to ensure inflation is brought back down to its 2% target, though reiterated that the peak rate of 5.25% priced-in by the market is too high.

“We’re trying to signal that rates are unlikely to get that high, at least on the basis of information we have today,” Pill said in a web briefing to BOE contacts. “But nonetheless, there is still more to come over coming months because unchanged, interest rates at the 3% level are insufficient for us with our objective.”

The BOE was particularly forceful in its messaging on Thursday, warning that if rate expectations within the market are not moderated, the UK could be in for its longest-ever recession, with eight consecutive quarters of no growth.

Pill said that while rates would likely increase further, “financial markets may have gone a little bit too far”, though highlighted the challenges that the BOE was working with, faced with volatile energy prices and an uncertain fiscal policy outlook.

“We think market prices have gone too far,” Pill said. “We think that raising rates but not as far as markets expect we will induce a sufficient slowing of the economy” that is “sufficient to bear down of these” inflationary pressures.

He said market pricing may be indicating that investors think interest rates need to be much higher to tame inflation, which is at a 40-year high of 10.1%, more than five times the BOE’s target.

“One could imagine that financial markets are challenging us a little bit, that they think higher rates are required,” Pill said.

