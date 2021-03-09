Mar 9, 2021
BOE Concerns, U.S.-China Divergence, Oil-Price Risks: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The Bank of England is moving to tamp down talk about rising interest rates and inflation, focusing attention on risks to the U.K. economy as it struggles to emerge from lockdown
- The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession, a role reversal since the last time the world economy was recovering from a shock
- The spike in oil prices has focused attention on how the steady rise in energy costs is threatening to create a drag on the global economic recovery and stoking fears of inflation
- The French economy will avoid a second recession in the Covid pandemic as a steadying of activity is enough to fuel “slight growth” in the first quarter, the Bank of France said
- U.K. retail sales growth accelerated in February as a roadmap to end the lockdown spurred purchases of back-to-school items
- Even with a recent spike that saw the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate top 1.6%, yields haven’t been this low relative to U.S. economic growth estimates since 1966 -- suggesting the climb in rates may still have room to run
- China’s economic planners are used to setting ambitious targets, and its latest five-year plan through 2025 is no exception. Here are some of the most impressive numbers outlined at the annual National People’s Congress
- The nomination of Junko Nakagawa, chief executive officer of Nomura Asset Management, for the Bank of Japan’s board is seen maintaining the existing balance of opinions among the nine policy-setting members
- After two years of talks, the U.S. and European Union have reached agreement on how to adjust so-called tariff-rate quotas that had to be renegotiated after the U.K. left the bloc
- Revised data confirmed that Japan’s economy grew by double digits at the end of last year
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the chief executive officer of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, deepening a shakeup at top economic institutions
