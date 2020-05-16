(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is considering negative interest rates among other options to address the economic slump, the Telegraph reported, citing comments by the BOE’s Chief Economist Andrew Haldane.

“It’s something we’ll need to look at -- are looking at -- with somewhat greater immediacy,” the Telegraph reported, citing Haldane. He said there are other options, such as expanding the bank’s bond purchases.

His comments run counter to those made during a web conference last week by Governor Andrew Bailey. While saying that negative rates weren’t something being contemplated, he added it was important not to rule anything out forever.

“With QE there is more we can do there on the gilt side and the corporate bond side in principle,” Haldane said, referring to the policy of quantitative easing. “As we’ve found from other central banks, you could purchase assets further down the risk spectrum. I don’t want to imply we’re poised on any of those but we have over a number of years been reviewing all of our options for more, if more is needed.”

Haldane said the U.K. is heading toward an unemployment crisis comparable to the one experienced in the early 1980s.

