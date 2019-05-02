(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The U.K. and Czech Republic have central bank decision days today; track what’s worth looking out for here and here

Fed flurry. It was a fairly predictable Federal Reserve interest-rate hold, but Jerome Powell riled things up a bit Wednesday in Washington with comments on inflation that damped rate-cut projections for 2019

Thanks, Jerome. The Fed’s message of patience gave central bankers in Asia more room ahead of a big week of decisions

PMI-land. U.S. manufacturing took a hit in April, and after China’s softer PMI, half of Asia’s export engines followed suit

Bumpy road. South Korea’s economic pain is set to endure into the second quarter, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows

Job security. One thing’s for certain, maybe: India’s central bank chief appears safe in his post, no matter who wins India’s elections

