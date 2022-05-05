(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Bank of England is expected to mark its birthday by raising rates as it confronts slower growth and faster inflation

A global energy price rally and domestic credit growth are fueling ever faster inflation in Turkey, already the quickest among the G-20

The Federal Reserve delivered the biggest rate rise since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace Fed Chair Jerome Powell assured Americans that policymakers will do what it takes to curb surging inflation Bloomberg Economics expects the Fed to hike rates by 50 basis points at its next two meetings Janet Yellen expects solid growth in the coming year, with a possible “soft landing”

Elsewhere, inflation continues to make its mark as stubbornly high price growth in the developed world may make fears of a wage-price spiral a reality, Europe’s Russian oil embargo adds more inflation trouble, and inflation gains are keeping Southeast Asia’s central bankers on edge

The German government is split on taxing energy firms’ windfall profits

China may soon reveal more policies intended to rescue its economy

The global hunger crisis is “exploding” after a 25% spike before the war in Ukraine

