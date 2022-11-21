(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England has delayed plans to move hundreds of staff from London to Leeds, as the economic turmoil slows the government’s leveling up agenda.

A spokesman said the central bank was “revisiting our plan and timetable but our presence in Leeds will continue to expand.” The BOE said in April last year that it planned to move from a small satellite office in Leeds to “a new hub” in the city.

“We are fully committed to expanding our staff presence outside London and the South East, in order to better serve and attract people across the UK,” the BOE said in a statement. “It is important that we take time to get this right, not least as post-pandemic ways of working are still being established.”

The delay was first reported by the Daily Telegraph.

Since making the commitment during the final lockdown of the pandemic, the BOE has found itself caught in a new crisis. Inflation has soared to a four-decade high, following the spike in gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The BOE’s expansion in Leeds, where it has had a presence since 1827, was announced shortly after the Treasury said it would open a new campus in Darlington.

Efforts to move more of government north were meant to be part of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leveling up plan. The BOE has already increased its workforce in Leeds from 4 to 30.

