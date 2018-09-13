(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg Economics’ Bank of England Spectrometer gauge has returned to neutral and all nine members are likely to vote to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday, having backed a hike last month. Jonathan Haskel replaced the hawkish external member Ian McCafferty earlier this month, and BE suspects that change will see the balance on the committee shift marginally toward the doves -- at his appointment hearing in front of the Treasury Select Committee, Haskel said there may be more slack in the labor market. BE doesn’t expect the majority of the committee to favor another hike until May 2019.

