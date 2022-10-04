(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

Legal & General Group Plc: The asset management company said the Bank of England’s move to buy long-dated gilts has helped to alleviate the pressure on clients of its LGIM unit’s liability-driven investment business.

The company is “continuing to work closely” with clients to achieve “appropriate hedging levels” in their portfolios Read more about how liability-driven funds triggered a UK bond panic

Legal & General expects interest rate increases to continue to have a positive impact on its earnings per share

Greggs Plc: The sausage roll and sandwich chain reported double-digit growth in third-quarter revenue, even as the closure of shops for the Queen’s funeral reduced like-for-like sales by around one percentage point.

Greggs expects to keep trading in line with prior views despite “considerable uncertainty in the economy,” saying that it has the appropriate level of key food and energy requirements covered for the last quarter of 2022

Made.com Group Plc: The online furniture store said it started talks with a “number of interested parties” regarding the sale of the company.

The retailer put itself up for sale last month after the cost-of-living crisis and supply chain snarls severely disrupted the business, which had boomed during Covid-19 lockdowns

Outside The City

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is due to bring forward the announcement of his medium-term fiscal plan as he seeks to reassure financial market, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The exact date for publication is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, members of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Cabinet said she will struggle to drive through key parts of the economic revolution she’s planning, because her standing in the ruling party is already so damaged.

The pound has rallied from last week’s lows against the dollar — but most strategists are sticking to bets the currency will resume losses. Some predict a new record low by year-end.

In Case You Missed It

Credit Suisse Group AG’s options worsen as the market mayhem takes a toll.

Deutsche Bank AG’s gleaming new London headquarters was a sought-after asset in February, attracting bids of close to £1 billion. Then came Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Looking Ahead

Tesco Plc is due to report results tomorrow. Britain’s largest grocery chain is determined not to lose ground to discounters Aldi and Lidl — and seems prepared to let its profit margin slip rather than sales, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Allen says. The company might not have much room to boost dividends and buybacks, according to Allen.

