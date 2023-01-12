(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England said it finished selling £19.3 billion of UK government bonds that it bought in an emergency action to stabilize markets in the autumn of 2022.

The UK central bank said it has now sold off all the bonds it purchased during the program that followed then Prime Minister Liz Truss’s controversial budget statement, which spooked investors with a series of unfunded tax cuts.

The BOE started the sales on Nov. 29 and said they were orderly and didn’t disrupt the market, a sign that confidence in UK assets is stabilizing after the panic last year.

“The gilts in this portfolio were made available to interested buyers via reverse enquiry windows,” the BOE said in a statement Thursday. “This approach helped ensure that the unwind was responsive to market demand and did not trigger renewed dysfunction.”

