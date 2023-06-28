(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England failed to forecast the scale of the UK’s inflation shock because its assumptions become “unworkable” in a crisis and its model underplays the interaction of high energy prices and a tight labor market, Chief Economist Huw Pill said.

Pill was speaking at the ECB forum in Sintra just days after the BOE announced an external review of its forecasting process following repeated failures to anticipate the persistence of inflation. UK price growth has come down far more slowly than expected and remains higher than other major economies as pay continues to climb.

Pill stressed that the error was not its failure to anticipate the war in Ukraine, but the failure to predict “how that shock is going to propagate.” The BOE’s assumptions produced misleading forecasts because they did not factor in the ratcheting effect on prices of firms and workers competing to recover the hit to real incomes from higher energy prices.

“As inflation moves away from target, the everything-else-equal assumption that allows us to break down the contributions to the drivers of inflation in a linear way tends to become unworkable,” he said. “The likelihood of second-round effects is much stronger when there is a tight labor market. The impact of the shocks is not additive to one another but has an important multiplicative moment.”

One of the BOE’s problems was that it used models that were “based on last quarter century when inflation expectation were well anchored and there was little evidence of persistence.” Pill conceded that the BOE should have looked further back. High inflation periods of the 1970s and 1980s provided “something you can learn,” he said.

The BOE is also looking at using big data and machine learning to inform its modelling in future, Pill added.

