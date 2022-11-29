BOE Governor Bailey Says UK Gilt Market Still Not Back to Normal

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the UK government bond market is still suffering from shocks over the past few months and not able to absorb a massive sale of assets.

“We’ve obviously had a period of severe ill-liquidity in the gilt market, and it’s not back to normal at the moment,” Bailey said Tuesday in response to questions from the Economic Affairs Committee in the House of Lords.

Asked why the BOE doesn’t make a big one-off sale of assets from the portfolio it built up over more than a decade of quantitative easing, Bailey replied, “doing that would be a very frankly inadvisable thing to do.”

The remarks highlight the upheaval in financial markets following the ill-fated budget statement set out by Liz Truss during her short term as prime minister. That plan including unfunded tax cuts prompted a sell-off in the pound and UK government bonds, known as gilts.

He spoke as the BOE completed an auction of bonds it bought during an emergency intervention to prop up a corner of the pension industry.

UK long-dated bonds erased earlier losses after the Bank of England completed the first sale of gilts it bought to halt recent chaos in the bond market.

The BOE sold £346 million ($415 million) of index-linked and long-maturity debt. Thirty-year bonds edged higher after the result, paring their underperformance against shorter-maturity gilts.

