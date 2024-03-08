(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will hand staff a 4% pay rise plus a 1% salary top-up in an inflation-matching deal for 2024/25 as it seeks to retain staff in a competitive jobs market.

The deal was accepted by the union and represents a bigger increase than the 3.5% pay rise and 1% top-up agreed last year.

The central bank said the deal — an average 4% pay rise and a 1% increase in non-pensionable benefits — reflected the need to address “the challenges of retaining critical skills” and cost-of-living pressures facing its staff. It employs almost 5,000 people.

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is battling to bring inflation — currently at 4% — down to its 2% target. He’s warned that rapid wage growth could fuel more persistent price pressures.

Like other central bankers, Bailey has called for restraint on wages as workers try to claw back a fall in living standards triggered by double-digit inflation. Bailey — whose total remuneration was £597,952 in 2022/23 — has turned down pay rises.

“The Bank needs to strike a balance between our own budget constraints, the best use of public funds, the challenges of retaining critical skills, and addressing the cost of living pressures facing our staff,” a spokesperson for the BOE said.

“As part of the negotiations with the Union, the Bank agreed a pay award for 2024/25 of 4%. The Bank also maintained a 1% increase in non-pensionable benefits which was implemented last year.”

While inflation is expected to temporarily fall to the 2% target in the coming months, it is expected to rise again later this year and the BOE’s rate-setters are particularly concerned about a tight jobs market fueling wage growth. A BOE survey on Thursday showed firms still expect stubborn wage growth of over 5% over the next 12 months.

Pay rises of around 3% are seen as consistent with the Monetary Policy Committee’s 2% inflation target.

The BOE saw off the threat of strike action over last year’s pay deal, which was well below the rate of inflation at the time. However, Financial News reported last month that an internal survey of staff found that many were dissatisfied with pay at the central bank.

