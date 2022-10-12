(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England completed its biggest round of emergency bond purchases since its intervention began, a sign traders are responding to Governor Andrew Bailey’s stark warning that the program will end on Friday.

The UK central bank bought £4.56 billion ($5.05 billion) of long-dated and inflation-linked bonds in two operations on Wednesday. That brought the total purchases to a little over £13 billion.

Bailey is under pressure to extend the operations to prevent a further meltdown in the pensions industry triggered by the government’s mini-budget last month. The industry has urged the BOE to continue offering help as surging gilt yields trigger margin calls and force managers to dump assets.

UK 30-year gilts rallied after the operation, with the yield closing just two basis points higher at 4.82%. It earlier exceeded 5%, the highest since the BOE stepped in to calm the market.

The increased uptake comes after a day of confusion surrounding the future of the plan that roiled markets. The latest bout of turmoil started Tuesday night, when Bailey in Washington said that fund managers had “three days left” to cut vulnerable positions before the program finishes.

A Financial Times report on Wednesday confused the matter, saying that the BOE had informed some lenders the previous day that it was prepared to extend the facility past the deadline. Those talks, the paper said, took place before Bailey insisted on the deadline in a speech on Tuesday. Later the BOE refuted the report, confirming the operations will end this week.

“As the Bank has made clear from the outset, its temporary and targeted purchases of gilts will end on 14 October,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The Governor confirmed this position yesterday, and it has been made absolutely clear in contact with the banks at senior levels.”

