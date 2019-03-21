(Bloomberg) -- While most central banks are grappling with a wobbling world economy, the Bank of England’s biggest concern is homegrown, according to Bloomberg Economics. The uncertainty around Brexit is at fever pitch, making it highly unlikely the BOE will move off message on Thursday. If a deal passes in coming weeks, the central bank will be watching how the economy responds and could hike rates in the summer, but a delay could keep the BOE’s hands tied for longer.

